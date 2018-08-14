OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 134.80%.

OTCM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $340.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

