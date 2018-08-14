OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 134.80%.

OTCM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $340.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

