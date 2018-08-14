Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €47.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSR. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.29 ($58.29).

Shares of Osram Licht stock opened at €37.39 ($42.49) on Friday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($62.27) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($90.25).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

