Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orthopediatrics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.560409804344 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. 55,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,238. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $352.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 192.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

