Origin Agritech (SEED) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Origin Agritech earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 43.0118785854629 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SEED stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,551. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it engages in the research and development, production, sale, and distribution of hybrid agricultural crop seeds. It offers services for crop seed breeding and genetic improvement, seed production, processing, distribution, and related technical services.The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

