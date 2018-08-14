Orbotech (ORBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orbotech LTD. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of AOI systems for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards and flat panel displays and is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of imaging solutions for PCB production and of AOI systems for use in the electronics assembly industry. They market computer aided manufacturing solutions for PCB production and continue to develop its proprietary AOI technologies for use in other applications both within and outside the electronics industry. (press release) “

Get Orbotech alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Orbotech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.43.

NASDAQ:ORBK opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.52. Orbotech has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Orbotech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.51 million. Orbotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 8.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 25.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbotech (ORBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.