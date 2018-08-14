Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OPXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.96%.

OPXS stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Get Optex Systems Hldg InCorp alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund Lp Longview sold 1,204,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $1,096,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems Hldg InCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.