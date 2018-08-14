Oppenheimer Comments on Centurylink Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Centurylink in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centurylink’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CTL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth about $40,751,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,437,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1,699.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,922 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.