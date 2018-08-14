One Group Hospitality (STKS) Issues Earnings Results

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), reports. One Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%.

One Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,473. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen purchased 28,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $74,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 375,622 shares of company stock worth $956,868. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of One Group Hospitality to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

