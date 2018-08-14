One Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 819.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 512.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,520,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $134,659,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

