OFG Bancorp (OFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.35

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 8202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

The company has a market cap of $741.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.30 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.07%. equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesus Nestor De purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,667 shares of company stock worth $219,972. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

