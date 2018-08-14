Oclaro (OCLR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oclaro earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.9358881827178 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oclaro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Oclaro stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,022. Oclaro has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Oclaro had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million. analysts anticipate that Oclaro will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $45,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

