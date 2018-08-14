OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

OCFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $70.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.43 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.97%. analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, Director Kimberly M. Guadagno acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $49,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,904.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 17,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 51.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 109.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

