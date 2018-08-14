Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 99,826 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 4.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.39% of Occidental Petroleum worth $251,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of OXY opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

