NXT-ID (NXTD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 42.43%.

NXT-ID stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NXT-ID has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXTD shares. EuroPacific Canada started coverage on NXT-ID in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NXT-ID in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

