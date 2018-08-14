NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NXP Semiconductors earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 46.5520888208102 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.