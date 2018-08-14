NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NVDA opened at $256.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. NVIDIA has a one year low of $157.37 and a one year high of $269.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,632 shares of company stock worth $67,615,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

