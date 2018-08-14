NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $188,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 984,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $227,994,000 after buying an additional 368,429 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,632 shares of company stock valued at $67,615,033. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

Shares of NVDA opened at $256.12 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $157.37 and a 1-year high of $269.20. The stock has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

