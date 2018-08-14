Nutrien (NTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently:

8/11/2018 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

8/9/2018 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Nutrien was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

8/3/2018 – Nutrien had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Nutrien had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Nutrien was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

8/1/2018 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

7/25/2018 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

7/18/2018 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2018 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2018 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. 81,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Get Nutrien Ltd alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 67,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.