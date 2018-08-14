Nucor (NUE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nucor saw its profits jump year over year in the second quarter. However, adjusted earnings and sales for the quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nucor has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. Nucor remains committed to expand production capabilities, which is likely to drive profitable growth and strengthen its position as a low-cost producer. It is also seeing continued momentum in the automotive market. The company is focused on expanding its foothold in the automotive space driven by strong demand. Nucor is also focused on expanding business through strategic acquisitions. However, the U.S. steel industry continues to be impacted by cheaper imports. Also, there are uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from the trade tariff. Performance of the raw materials unit may also be hurt due to margin compression.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. 40,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nucor has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Sumoski sold 51,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $3,415,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $202,412.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 32,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 137,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 31,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

