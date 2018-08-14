Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) PT Lowered to $61.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $167,204.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,831 shares in the company, valued at $20,259,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,554 shares of company stock worth $1,913,001. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.