Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Worldpay (WP)

Worldpay (NYSE:WP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Nomura in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

WP stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Worldpay has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $92.82.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Worldpay will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,367. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WP. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,585,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,566,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

