Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 604,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $11,252,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

MO stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

