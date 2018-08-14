Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11,436.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 146,160 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.62.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

