Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp (PVH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PVH from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.90.

PVH stock opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $548,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

