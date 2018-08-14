Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Given a $59.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $59.00 price target on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBLX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.92. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $57.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 45.55%. analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.5348 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.