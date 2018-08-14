Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NINE opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Get Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.