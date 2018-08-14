Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $22,745.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008587 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 3,278,313,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,636,601 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com . Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network . Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.