Nike Inc (NKE) is Fagan Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $223,402.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,778 shares of company stock valued at $46,116,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Nike from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

