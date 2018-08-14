Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NITE opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.03. Nightstar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nightstar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

