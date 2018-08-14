Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 15,556 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

