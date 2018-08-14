NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NGL opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.07. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,385.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 95,333 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $1,225,029.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,363,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,121,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,016,000 after buying an additional 968,983 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,312,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,410,000 after buying an additional 528,145 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

