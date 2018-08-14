NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,091. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.07.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.93). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -229.41%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 133,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,709,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,870 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,385.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 70.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

