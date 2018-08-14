Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.50 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 6.86%. sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 265.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 124.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

