NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.27. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $171.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $144.70 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $12,778,290.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,559 shares of company stock valued at $18,746,892. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after purchasing an additional 455,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,016,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,883,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,792,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,284,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,352,000 after purchasing an additional 329,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

