Newmont Mining (NEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.10

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 416917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 51.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,411,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth about $23,387,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 33.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 514,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 12.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

