Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stake Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,429 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Newmont Mining worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,087,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,988 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,584,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,612 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,930,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,627 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth $46,858,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,581,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,788,000 after acquiring an additional 634,105 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of NEM opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Newmont Mining Corp has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $112,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $77,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

