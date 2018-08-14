New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 245.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 140.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 36.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 24.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Vertical Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

NYSE AYI opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.98 and a 52 week high of $188.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

