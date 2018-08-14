New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 83.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.49%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

