New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $908,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Raymond James raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$21.91” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

SBRA stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $166.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.62 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 62.60%. equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

