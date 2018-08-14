Neurometrix Inc (NURO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 121 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Neurometrix stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.39. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Neurometrix will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in Neurometrix by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 710,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 530,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neurometrix by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Neurometrix by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 90,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

