NetEase (NTES) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. CLSA raised shares of NetEase from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $301.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $215.79 on Friday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $213.59 and a 52 week high of $377.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

