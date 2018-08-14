NetEase (NTES) PT Lowered to $352.00 at Nomura

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $386.00 to $352.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $325.62.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $213.59 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $279,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

