Net Element (NETE) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Net Element earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7918789837849 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NETE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,755. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Net Element has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 125.43% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. research analysts expect that Net Element will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

