Neenah (NP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NP. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Neenah has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $95.40.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Neenah had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. equities analysts forecast that Neenah will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neenah news, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $109,235.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Duncan sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $176,554. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 327.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

