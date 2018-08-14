Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, operating and acquiring crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers and liquefied petroleum gas tankers under long-term employment contracts. The Company charters its contracts to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators. It owns a fleet of four very large crude carriers (VLCCs) providing global marine transportation services. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAP. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:NAP opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 million. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

