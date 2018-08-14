Navigators Group (NAVG) Upgraded to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NAVG. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Navigators Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

NAVG opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Navigators Group has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $61.78.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.13 million. research analysts predict that Navigators Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Navigators Group in the second quarter worth $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Navigators Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Navigators Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Navigators Group in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Navigators Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.