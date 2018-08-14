Narrative (NRVE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,732.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Narrative has a market capitalization of $404,467.00 and approximately $3,732.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000318 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00259703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00161661 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

