NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.62.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.90% and a negative net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

