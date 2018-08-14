Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $4.03 million and $17,061.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,596,853,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

