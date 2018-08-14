Myomo (MYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MYO. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Myomo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Myomo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $2.00 on Friday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 257.70%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 243.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Myomo during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Account Management LLC bought a new position in Myomo during the second quarter worth about $312,000.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.